LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As election season nears, another Trump is headed to stump in the Bluegrass State.

Donald Trump Jr. will follow in his father’s footsteps and will be campaigning for Governor Matt Bevin, but his visit will be to eastern Kentucky.

He’s scheduled to visit Hazard and Pikeville on Thursday.

Donald Jr. will have lunch at Hazard Community College and then hold a rally for Bevin at the Appalachian Wireless Arena later that afternoon.

He previously visited Kentucky last year to campaign for Rep. Andy Barr when he faced Amy McGrath.

