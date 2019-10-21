LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver ended up in a scary situation Sunday as a small bridge collapsed in Spencer County.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, authorities responded to the collapse Sunday morning.

They say the bridge was on a private driveway off Dutchman’s Creek Road.

No one was injured in the incident and it’s not known what caused that small bridge to collapse.

