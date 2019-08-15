LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Truck drivers are wreaking havoc in Okolona, speeding through neighborhoods and knocking out power lines.

Semi trucks speeding through narrow roads, blocking emergency exits and adding constant traffic, puts everyone in danger.

Minor Lane is home to people who have lived in the Okolona neighborhood for decades but recently the quiet path has became the road highly traveled. The drivers are heading to or from a Nicklies Development property, which started construction for a logistics warehouse just about six weeks ago.

For Sue Bishop, is all about keeping her grandchildren safe. One of them is autistic and needs time to get on and off the bus from school.

"Then they came down to my corner and I heard 18 wheelers at 7 am in the morning. I couldn't get out of my driveway. My grandchildren can't play safely in the front yard because of how close they come to my house. Because a 53 foot auto transporter cannot safely take this corner, it's scary to me," said Bishop, who lives in the neighborhood.

As a truck driver for over 20 years and someone who lives on Minor Lane, Chuck Bullard says driving through their community is not allowed.

"I know the rules with DOT. You cannot have a commercial vehicle weighing those weights, in a residential neighborhood," Bullard said."I know the rules with DOT. You cannot have a commercial vehicle weighing those weights, in a residential neighborhood," Bullard said.

And David Nicklies, the President of Nicklies Development, agrees.

"Our intent is to be a very good neighbor. We apologize to the neighbors and the last thing we want to do is have anybody not be safe."

Just yesterday on the first day of school, a bus had no choice but to drive through grass on someone's property to pick up kids on its route.

Video, after video, after video shows these trucks stuck in the middle of the road, blocking through traffic, or riding on people's properties because they can't fit. Confrontation with neighbors using inappropriate hand gestures was also caught on camera.

This all goes back to February when the property was first bought. Nicklies told property owners that all entrances would be at the end of Outer Loop. Drivers would enter and exit there, and they would never be in the residential areas.

"We made a commitment to the neighbors when we started this process that we would not have our traffic on minor lane," said David Nicklies.

While they have plans to build a barrier to prohibit traffic onto miners lane once the project is finished, he says they are doing their best to keep it from happening during construction. The first step was firing certain drivers.

"A truck driver can decide to pull out on Minor Lane if we're not here watching and that's what's happened," said Nicklies.

If you live in the Okolona neighborhood and have a complaint about these drivers, Nicklies asks you to call his office directly. That number is (502) 515-1919.

