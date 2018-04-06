INDIANA (WHAS11) – There's a real problem growing in Kentuckian, the shortage of truck drivers.

At a news conference on Monday, June 4, Indiana Representative Trey Hollingsworth along with Mister "P" Express and the Indiana Motor Truck Association talked about the Drive Safe Act legislation.

It addresses the truck driver shortage facing our country, the safety programs it implements, the jobs it creates, and the importance of focusing on workforce and economic development.

The shortage of truck drivers could impact prices and cause delivery delays. The industry needs to hire roughly 90,000 new truckers each year to keep up with demand.

Fifty thousand more drivers are needed by the end of 2017 and that number could more than triple in 10 years.

