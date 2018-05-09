LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A troubled downtown gas station is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license.

The Alcohol and Beverage Commission is set to determine the East Broadway BP's fate.

The business has long been a source of crime. Police and emergency crews have been called to the store numerous times for incidents including shootings and overdoses.

Metro Louisville even issued a citation and order to vacate the property in June. The notice said the store was in violation of the public nuisance ordinance.

