LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky State Trooper and New Jersey woman credited with preventing a school shooting earlier this month told their story to Ellen DeGeneres.

On the October 30 episode of "Ellen", Koeberle Bull and KSP Trooper Josh Satterly met in person for the first time.

Bull reached out to police after receiving threatening messages on Facebook from a Kentucky man named Dylan Jarrell. Bull said she's never met Jarrell and doesn't believe they have a connection.

MORE | KSP arrests man for threats against Anderson, Shelby County schools

Satterly investigated that tip, leading police to stop Jarrell from carrying out what investigators say was a planned school attack against Anderson and Shelby County schools.

When police arrested Jarrell, they said he had ammunition, a Kevlar vest, and a detailed plan to attack a school.

© 2018 WHAS-TV