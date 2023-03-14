Here's what roads are closed for the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running takes place on Saturday and Metro Police have announced road closures.
The 10K race is scheduled to start around 7:30 a.m. on Adams Street at Quincy Street just east of downtown Louisville.
Motorists who frequent downtown Louisville should be prepared for delays as a cluster of streets are expected to be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Adams Street from Witherspoon Street to Story Avenue
- Witherspoon Street from River Road to North Floyd Street
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street
- East Washington Street from Preston Street to Brook Street
- Floyd Street from Washington Street to Produce Plaza (Congress Alley)
- Main Street from Hancock Street to 9th Street
- Market Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street
- Market Street from 4th Street to 9th Street
- 8th Street from Main Street to Broadway
- 7th Street from Main Street to Broadway
- 6th Street from Main Street to Broadway
- 5th Street from Main Street to Broadway
- Liberty Street from 4th Street to 9th Street
- Chestnut Street from 4th Street to 9th Street
- Magazine Street from 5th Street to 9th Street
- Pike Street from 7th Street to 8th Street
- Produce Plaza (Congress Alley) from Floyd Street to Brook Street
- Preston Street from Washington Street to Produce Plaza (Congress Alley)
- Billy Goat Strut Alley from Hancock Street to Brook Street
For more information on the Triple Crown 10k, click here.
