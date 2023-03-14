Here's what roads are closed for the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown of Running

Headed downtown for the race on Saturday? Here's what you need to know to navigate the streets amid road closures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running takes place on Saturday and Metro Police have announced road closures.

The 10K race is scheduled to start around 7:30 a.m. on Adams Street at Quincy Street just east of downtown Louisville.

Motorists who frequent downtown Louisville should be prepared for delays as a cluster of streets are expected to be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adams Street from Witherspoon Street to Story Avenue

Witherspoon Street from River Road to North Floyd Street

Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street

East Washington Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

Floyd Street from Washington Street to Produce Plaza (Congress Alley)

Main Street from Hancock Street to 9th Street

Market Street from Hancock Street to Preston Street

Market Street from 4th Street to 9th Street

8th Street from Main Street to Broadway

7th Street from Main Street to Broadway

6th Street from Main Street to Broadway

5th Street from Main Street to Broadway

Liberty Street from 4th Street to 9th Street

Chestnut Street from 4th Street to 9th Street

Magazine Street from 5th Street to 9th Street

Pike Street from 7th Street to 8th Street

Produce Plaza (Congress Alley) from Floyd Street to Brook Street

Preston Street from Washington Street to Produce Plaza (Congress Alley)

Billy Goat Strut Alley from Hancock Street to Brook Street

