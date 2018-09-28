(USA TODAY) -- Why grill out when you've got access to the best in the state? Using the tens of thousands of ratings and reviews added daily by your fellow travelers, TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews.

The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 100 reviews and a rating of 4 out of 5 bubbles. To keep large national chains out of the rankings, each winning restaurant has 10 locations or fewer as of June 2018.

TripAdvisor names Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries as best burger joint in Kentucky.

From Indiana, the best burger is from Burger Haus in Valparaiso. Kentucky’s best burger comes from Mad Mike’s Burgers and Fries in Newport.

Click here to see the picks from the rest of the states.

