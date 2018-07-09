LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Trinity student, Davey Albright, 15, who was swept away in a drainage pipe during storms on Sept. 4, has passed away, according to the school’s principal.

He was playing with his brother last Friday in the 9800 block of Melissa Drive when the water swept him away.

He was found unconscious and transported to Norton Children's Hospital.

Friends are hoping to raise $50,000 to help with medical costs. Click here to see the Go Fund Me account.

“In a community of great students and great leaders, he really stood out,” Principal Dave Zoeller said.

Albright was a choir member, a Steinhauser Scholar, a scout and member of the Aquinas House.

“We talk about brotherhood a lot around here and I think something like this really demonstrates it. A lot of kids stepped forward, went to prayer services at St. Margret Mary, have been to the hospital, some overnight with the family. So, it’s just a tragic thing. We really feel it around here because we are more of a family than a school community, I think,” Principal Zoeller said.

At the football game between Trinity and Male tonight, there will be a moment of silence held in Albright’s honor and the choir will dedicate their performance to him.

