LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Go Fund Me page has raised more than $18,000 for a Trinity High School student who was swept away in a drainage pipe during last Friday's storms.

Fifteen-year-old Davey Albright remains hospitalized and is in serious condition as of Sep. 4.

He was playing with his brother last Friday in the 9800 block of Melissa Drive when the water swept him away.

He was found unconscious and transported to Norton Children's Hospital.

Friends are hoping to raise $50,000 to help with medical costs. Click here to see the Go Fund Me account.

