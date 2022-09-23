Trinity, St. Xavier football teams prepare for 90th face-off

The Galt House hosted the 15th annual Salute to the Game luncheon in preparation for the Friday night showdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the much-anticipated football game, the Galt House in downtown Louisville hosted Trinity High School and St. Xavier High School for the 15th annual Salute to the Game luncheon.

The two football teams will face off on Friday, September 23 at Cardinal Stadium. It will be the 90th meeting between the Rocks and the Tigers, with both coming off a week of tough losses.

Last week, Trinity lost to Male 23-21 and St. Xavier was taken down by Cincinnati Elder, 24-13.

"Special teams has saved us in a few games, and then last week it was a tough way to lose the ball game," Jay Cobb, Head Coach for Trinity, said. "But again, defense has to carry us."

St. Xavier's coach, Kevin Wallace, said his team is down but not out after last week's loss.

"I've been pleased by the fact our teams were hurt ... tells me they are accustomed to winning now," Wallace explained. "Monday wasn't the best day we had. As we go through the week we remember who we are playing, we are getting excited about what's a front of us. It doesn't bother me that we seem ticked off that we got beat."

The game will be hosted by Cardinal Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m., with Trinity as the visiting team. Shamrock fans should look to the visitor's side/east side of the stadium for seating.

Parking in the Purple lot is $10 cash and can be paid as you enter.