Arrest made in Louisville father, Trinity Randolph's murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has been charged with facilitating the murder of a Louisville father and his three-year-old daughter.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office confirmed 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and 3-year-old Trinity Rudolph were killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon. Waddles was found dead at the scene, while Randolph was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she later died.

According to his arrest citation, 28-year-old Evan Ross' car was seen on surveillance footage near the site of the shooting. Officers said Ross later admitted to his involvement in the double homicide during an interview with detectives Wednesday.

Randolph's family said she was the perfect angel, saying she had a special light about her.

“It just breaks my heart to see my daughter cry, cry, cry – can’t sleep – cry and cry all night, screaming for her daughter and she has no business to feel that way,” her grandfather Tyronn Howlett said.

Rapper Master P announced he would pay for Randolph's funeral, working with community activist Christopher 2X's Game Changers organization.

"I will always do my part in Louisville and across the country to keep sounding the alarm bell on this problem," the rapper said. "The question becomes how 'loud' will we be for Trinity and other kids who are unfortunately in harm’s way of constant gunfire. Please do your part to 'Let The Kids Grow.'"

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Randolph's family.

