TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. — A Trimble County High School employee is facing charges after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Alexandra Lawhorn was an instructional assistant. Superintendent of Trimble Co. Schools, Jessica Wilcoxson said she started working for the school in August 2019.

"I'm just thankful that the information came forward," Wilcoxson said. The high school principal approached her on Monday to tell her about Lawhorn's inappropriate relationship with the student.

"[The principal] was given the information by a student and I then went to the high school to remove the employee from the premises," Wilcoxson said.

State Police was called to start investigating Monday. Lawhorn submitted her resignation letter to Wilcoxson the following day.

Lawhorn had an arrest warrant out on Wednesday, but KSP Trooper Matt Sudduth said she turned herself in Thursday morning.

She was charged then posted her $500 cash bond.

"It's extremely frustrating because there's nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students," Wilcoxson said, all employees are required to go through a series of background checks.

"Students are our number priority," said Wilcoxson. "It's our job to ensure that they're safe, they're educated and they're taken care of."

Lawhorn is charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

