Jefferson County deputy killed in the line of duty honored with 'tribute mile'

Running for Heroes organized the walk around the track to honor the Jefferson County deputy who was shot and killed on Aug. 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crowd gathered at Deputy Brandon Shirley’s alma mater for a special tribute mile.

Shirley was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 in what police said was an ambush shooting.

The walk around the track at Fairdale High School was organized through a national organization called “Running for Heroes.”

WHAS11 photojournalist Alyssa Newton shares how the community honored their friend and hero.

Credit: WHAS11
Deputy Brian Shirley and a memorial for him in Fairdale.

