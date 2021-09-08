Jefferson County deputy killed in the line of duty honored with 'tribute mile'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crowd gathered at Deputy Brandon Shirley’s alma mater for a special tribute mile.
Shirley was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 in what police said was an ambush shooting.
The walk around the track at Fairdale High School was organized through a national organization called “Running for Heroes.”
WHAS11 photojournalist Alyssa Newton shares how the community honored their friend and hero.
