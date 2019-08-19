JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The case against a man accused of killing and eating his ex-girlfriend in Southern Indiana is expected to take its first steps on Monday.

Joseph Oberhansley is accused of murdering Tammy Jo Blanton in September of 2014. According to police, he broke into Blanton’s house in Jeffersonville and killed her. He is also accused of eating parts of her body.

A psychiatrist found Oberhansley competent to stand trial in August of 2018. In July of 2019, he made a deal with prosecutors and withdrew his insanity plea to get the death penalty dropped. Prosecutors are now seeking a life sentence without parole.

His trial is expected to begin on August 21.

