LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – New developments have been revealed in the case against a Louisville man accused of using social media for sex trafficking.

WHAS11 News has been following the state and federal cases against Silky Clark, who investigators say sold a 16-year-old girl for sex.

His federal trial for a human trafficking charge was supposed to start Feb. 11 but has been canceled, according to the victim’s father.

He says they received a court letter stating that Clark will instead plead guilty on Feb. 19.

Details on any kind of plea are not yet known.