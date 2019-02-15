LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The father of 14-year-old Trey Zwicker, who was found murdered back in 2011, is reacting to a four-page confession letter written by Josh Young.

In that letter, Young admits that he acted alone in the brutal killing of his step-brother.

Zwicker's body was found behind Liberty High School, in Louisville.

After Young's father Josh Gouker took the fall for the murder, Young was found not guilty and walked free.

Gouker is now serving a life sentence.

Zwicker's dad, Terry Zwicker, was shocked to hear about Young's confession letter but said he always had doubts.

"The truth is there but the words are lies so the only way you're going to follow this story is you're not listening to the words coming out of the mouth, you're watching the actions, and the actions speak clearly of what's going on,” Terry Zwicker said.





Young is in a federal prison on a weapon's charge.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office said they believe Young and Gouker killed Trey Zwicker together and will address any legal issues if and when any pleading is filed in court.

