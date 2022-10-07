Memorial honors Kansas father hit by car in downtown Louisville

The memorial for Trey Jones was placed at South Second and West Market Street on Sunday, three days after he died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A memorial now stands downtown Louisville to remember a Kansas father who died after a driver hit his family.

About 730 miles away in Nickerson, Kansas, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Nickerson High School.

Metro Police said Trey, his wife, daughter and son were standing on the sidewalk on July 5 when a driver Michael Hurley failed to make a turn and hit them.

The family was in town for daughter Ava’s basketball tournament.

A spokesperson with UofL Hospital said Ava and her mother remain in critical condition, the son has since been released.

Hurley faces murder and other charges.

He told police he had taken a hydrocodone and was too sleepy to make the turn.

