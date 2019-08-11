LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several cosmetology students are frustrated and want answers after they say Trend Setters Academy in Louisville shut down without notice

The school closing is coming two weeks before the students were projected to complete classes.

Students say the Indiana school is trying to help but instead of the 450 hours, they signed a contract for, they now have to complete 600 hours.

Not only must they complete those additional training hours in Indiana, but they'll have to be certified twice, Once in Kentucky and once in Indiana.

According to the students who attend Trend Setters Academy, the school has bankrupt.

WHAS11 called the owner, Melissa Bingham, the school has struggled financially. Bingham blamed new regulations from federal aid programs saying she and her husband tried to keep it going but they couldn’t.

As for her former students, they still want to know about their tuition and hours.

"I spoke to the board and they have no hours clocked for us at this school,” Bingham said.

Bingham stressed she did report hours to the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology and that students will be reimbursed for hours they didn't use.

