'It's criminal'; Old Louisville resident can't enjoy backyard after trees cut for new billboard

The new policy allows companies to remove trees along the highway so their billboards can be seen without consulting with residents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every spring, J.L. Singleton looks forward to cranking up the grill and tending to his garden, but recently he says stepping outside has become a chore.

He said there wasn't an issue until the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent him a letter a few weeks ago saying the department planned to cut down some trees behind his Old Louisville home.

"Between the noise and the pollution, it makes it impossible to enjoy our property," Singleton said.

He says he didn't believe it was true until he saw the I-65 on-ramp now visible from his backyard.

"It affected me deeply," Singleton said. "I think it's criminal to cut down all these trees."

According to the cabinet's letter, the clearing was part of their new Statewide Billboard Policy.

The policy allows companies like Lamar Outdoors to remove trees alongside highways so their billboards can be seen without consulting with residents.

Now, Singleton says the sound of traffic blares, the highway is a constant eyesore, and his backyard is unprotected from the sun's rays.

"And it probably devaluated our property value considerably," he added.

Singleton hopes the transportation department ends its new policy soon before things grow out of hand.

"If they can do that here, they can do that anywhere," he said. "Stop cutting the trees. It's criminal."

WHAS11 reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Thursday regarding the changes. We are waiting to hear back.

