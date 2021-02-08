Trees meant to help tree canopy in Beechmont vandalized

Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, who represents District 21, called the destruction of the newly planted trees in the 4800 block of South 3rd Street, "hurtful."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in the Beechmont neighborhood are concerned with tree vandalism.

Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, who represents District 21, said the trees were recently planted in the 4800 to 4900 block of South Third Street were either cut down or slashed. She called the vandalism “hurtful” in a social media post.

“It isn't about the trees, which can be replaced, it's about what the trees symbolized to neighbors (i.e. investment, connection, and sweat equity) that makes me sad,” she said.

The project was announced in March and was meant to replace and plant more trees to strengthen the tree canopy in Beechmont.

Out of the 35 new trees that were planted, about half of them were vandalized.

Crews from Louisville Grows were on the scene Monday and tried to salvage any trees they could.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.