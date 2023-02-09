Tree falls on Shawnee home, Louisville under wind advisory

Officials believe the strong winds in Louisville on Thursday caused the large tree to fall on the house.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home in the Shawnee neighborhood has partially collapsed after a huge tree fell on it while Louisville was under a Wind Advisory on Thursday.

When the tree fell, it brought down wires as well as causing the front of a house on South 39th Street to collapse.

According to MetroSafe, no one was injured during the freak accident.

Officials believe the tree getting knocked down was caused by the strong winds.

The Metro's Wind Advisory is expected to last until 7 p.m. Thursday. High wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour expected.

This story may be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.