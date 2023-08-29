Here's where you can drop off your tree debris after recent severe weather in Louisville

A Metro Public Works official said only residents will be able to drop off the tree debris; people will be asked to provide their address for verification.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting Wednesday, people with tree debris from the weekend's severe weather will be able to drop it off after 3 p.m.

The drop-off is at 535 Meriwether Avenue across the street from the Solid Waste Office.

The dates and times are:

Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Any contractors and businesses are encouraged to bring debris to the Waste Reduction Center for the usual fee.

Spanish translation courtesy of Metro Public Works Communications Specialist Salvador Melendez:

A partir del miércoles 30 de agosto a las 3 p. m., se abrirá un sitio GRATUITO para que los residentes del condado de Jefferson desechen escombros de árboles debido a la tormenta.

Escombros de árboles solamente.

Solo para residentes. No para contratistas. Se les pedirá a los residentes que proporcionen su dirección de domicilio.

Ubicado: 535 Meriwether Avenue (Frente a la oficina de Soild Waste)

Horarios de operación: Miércoles, 30 de agosto y viernes 1 de septiembre, de 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sábado 2 de septiembre de 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Martes 5 al viernes 8 de septiembre de 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (El sitio estará cerrado el domingo 3 y lunes 4 de septiembre.)



Se invita a los contratistas y empresas que transportan escombros a usar el Centro de Reducción de Desperdicios y pagar la tarifa habitual. Visite Louisvilleky.gov/WRC para más detalles.

