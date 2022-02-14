Louisville shelter dog gets adopted by the veterinarian who saved his life

Travolta was found near death on the side of the road by a Uber driver. After nursing him back to health, Dr. Bewley decided to keep him forever.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is usually reserved for celebrating love between people, but the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is holding an extra special celebration this year for one of its shelter dogs.

Travolta was found near death on the side of the road by an Uber driver in Jan. 2022. When he was brought to the Louisville animal shelter, he had multiple severe infections and was suffering from starvation.

Over several weeks, the team at KHS nursed Travolta back to health and he made several friends at the shelter - including Ethan, who went through a similar journey the year before.

Another friend he made was Dr. Emily Bewley - the veterinarian who saved his life. Through his recovery, Dr. Bewley was by his side and she ended up falling "head-over-heels for the scruffy dog," according to KHS.

On Feb. 14, Dr. Bewley made it official and adopted Travolta as her own.

"He's my valentine today," Bewley said during a Facebook Live on the Kentucky Humane Society page. The shelter held a full celebration for Travolta's adoption, with Ethan in attendance as well.

Travolta will be joining a big family - Dr. Bewley said he will have two dog siblings, two cat siblings and three human siblings at her home. She said she also adopted the two dogs she already has from KHS.

Happy Valentine's Day! We’re live for Travolta’s Adoption Day! Happy Valentine’s Day! #StayinAlive Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, February 14, 2022

Earlier this year, the Kentucky Humane Society received a $15,000 grant from Feeders Supply in honor of Travolta and Ethan.

