Louisville activist Travis Nagdy remembered one year after he was killed

His family members and peers who marched with him in the social justice protests, remembered the activist during a memorial ceremony on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A celebration of life was held Sunday, a year after a Louisville social justice activist was killed on Crittenden Drive during a carjacking.

Travis Nagdy was active in the Breonna Taylor protests during summer 2020 and became known for the megaphone he carried in his hand.

Aly Bates, a Michigan activist, came down to Louisville for the event.

“Someone like Travis is very important. Someone who has the charisma [and] the social ability to talk to any and everybody,” she said. “We needed someone like him to bridge the gaps between so many different groups. That's what he was doing, and he was doing such a good job at it.”

Ashton Nally has been charged in connection to the carjacking, he’s facing murder and robbery charges.

He’s due back in court on Dec. 20.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.