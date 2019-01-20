JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — (WHAS11) -- The Jackson County Commissioners and County Highway Superintendent evaluated road conditions and they have improved as of late Sunday morning, so a travel advisory watch is in place for the Indiana county.

On Saturday night the conditions were very hazardous and an Emergency Travel Declaration was made, restricting travel.

A travel advisory watch means only essential travel, like to an from work or emergency situations is recommended.

PHOTOS: Snow falls across Kentucky and Indiana Bird in the snow (via Michael Montgomery) Lanesville, Indiana Snow in Seymour, Ind. on Jan. 20. Snow in Meade County on Jan. 20. Starlight, Ind. Westport, Ky. Snow in West Point, Ky. Bird in the snow (via Michael Montgomery)

If you are traveling in Jackson County, state and county highway crews are continuing to clear the roads. Jackson County Emergency Management/Homeland Security said some roads in the western part of the county still have some drifting snow and that will take some time to clear.