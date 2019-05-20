LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon City Cruisers now offers tuk tuk tours downtown as a new way to explore Louisville’s distilleries.

Riders cruise around town in three-wheeled, electric vehicles. The driver gives tours dedicated to bourbon, cocktails, beer, food and shopping. They are calling it 'transportainment.'

Right now, there are three different tours available Wednesday through Sunday. Each tour includes a wristband that unlocks perks at partnered locations.

For a detailed list of tours, click here.

