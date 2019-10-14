LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recovery house that helps victims of human trafficking is getting kicked out of its West Louisville neighborhood.

The city says the Kristy Love Foundation has been running its recovery home without a permit for the last two years. The non-profit operates two homes in the California neighborhood on Date Street.

During a recent Metro Board of Zoning adjustment meeting, the city denied the foundation’s permit application after discovering it was operating illegally. The owners are now forced to pack their bags and look for an alternate location in order to continue providing services to those in need. Kristy Love Foundation is currently serving roughly thirteen victims of human-trafficking.

"We have to find some way ethically and rightfully to find a safe place for these women who don't want and who are not prepared yet to take on the responsibility of going out here back on the streets," vice president of Kristy Love Foundation, Imani Baxter said.

Metro Council President David James says it was time to act after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the area.

“I’ve been hearing about drug usage, frequent police calls, people defecating in front yards – all kinds of things going on in the neighborhood that shouldn’t take place,” he said.

Kristy Love Foundation denies the allegations.

“We provide a safe home for women who have a drug problem and if they’re not here, where would they be?” Baxter said.

BOZA will decide the future of the Kristy Love Foundation’s second recovery house on Date Street, October 28.

James says this is all a part of a bigger problem that needs to be addressed in West Louisville. More than 100 transitional facilities in the city are operating illegally, according to James.

“The reason why they’re operating illegally is because they’re making a lot of money," he said. "If you operate under the radar and just making money and not treating people well that live there, then that's more beneficial to the operator, and we are attacking them one-by-one."

