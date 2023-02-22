Judge raises bond for man accused of murdering transgender woman in Butchertown

The Human Rights Campaign calls murders of transgender people an epidemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of shooting a transgender woman at a Butchertown business is facing a higher bond.

According to court documents, Edilberto Lores-Reyes admitted to police he shot and killed a woman.

It happened when she was allegedly leaving work at the JBS Plant.

Lores-Reyes original bond was $100,000, but the judge raised it to $150,000 full cash bond on Wednesday.

The woman shot and killed outside the JB Swift (JBS) plant in Butchertown was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee, though her friends just called her "Zachee."

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) calls murders of transgender people an epidemic. In 2022, the HRC reports there were 34 victims of fatal violence, and a majority of those victims were black transgender women.

