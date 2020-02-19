BUCKNER, Ky. — A train wreck has blocked traffic at S 393 and 146 in Buckner.

Oldham County Dispatch confirmed a train was involved in a wreck, but did not say if there were any injuries or damages.

Dispatch did say the area is blocked off. WHAS11 will update with more information when received.

