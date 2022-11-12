Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill

According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced an issue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday.

According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m.

The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time frame for when the issues would be fixed.

Residents in the small neighborhood that were trapped expressed frustration over the amount of time it was taking to move the train.

A spokesperson for CSX released a statement saying in part, "We apologize for the inconvenience of this unexpected disruption. Our goal is to, safely and efficiently, transport freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians and communities."

Neighbors told WHAS11 News an emergency alternative exit has been opened.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.