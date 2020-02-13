PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fiery train derailment in eastern Kentucky.

A Pike County Emergency Management official said two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped Thursday morning and a flammable liquid was leaking into a river.

CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River around 7 a.m. due to a rock slide over the tracks.

The crew members were able to get out and made it safely to shore.

CSX said 96 cars were carrying ethanol. It wasn't clear how many derailed. There weren't any other immediate reports of injuries.







