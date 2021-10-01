Man dies after being struck by train near New Cut Rd.

Louisville Metro Police said the man was wandering on the train tracks in the area of Auburn Oaks Dr. just after 5 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a man is dead after he was hit by a train early Friday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, the man was reportedly walking on the train tracks near New Cut Rd. around 5 a.m. when a train came through the area.

CSX employees told police they saw the man on the tracks, sounded their horn and tried to emergency break, but were unable to stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he appeared to be in his 40s. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

