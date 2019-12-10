LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-All lanes back open on I-64 after a semi carrying pigs overturned Friday night.

Kentucky Transportation says the semi got hung up on a cable barrier on I-64E just before the Cochran Hill Tunnel and it's was hard to get out.



The driver wasn’t hurt, but officials say some of the pigs were.

