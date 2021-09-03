Louisville Jewish Community Center to be renamed

The $42.5 million Trager Family Jewish Community Center will debut in Spring 2022, officials announced Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly five months after breaking ground on a new facility, the Jewish Community Center will also undergo a name change.

Officials announced Monday the facility will now be called the Trager Family Jewish Community Center.

“We are so pleased to name the JCC building in honor of the Trager family, whose legacy with the YMHA and now the JCC has been long-standing and truly impactful,” Sara Klein Wagner, President & CEO of the Jewish Community of Louisville, said. “The Trager Family and Trager Family Foundation has committed a total of $3 million toward the capital campaign for the new JCC and we could not be more grateful.”

Some of the highlights of the 107,000 square-foot facility include an indoor family aquatics center with a six lane, 25-meter pool, a zero-depth entry recreational swimming pool with splash pad features, a water slide and a vortex pool.

It will also feature a state-of the art fitness center that includes a multi-use gym space with a full indoor basketball court, an indoor half court, two group exercise rooms, a functional training room, cycle studio and an elevated running track, official say, will be larger than the current one.

A new Jewish Education wing will house their Early Learning Center with a natural play courtyard and modern amenities. There will also be a multipurpose auditorium space for theater and arts programming and senior programming.

The Jewish Community Center is one of the oldest in the country, officials say, starting as the Young Men’s Hebrew Association in 1890.

The Dutchmans Lane project is expected to cost $42.5 million.

This new facility is the fourth to house the JCC and is expected to open in Spring 2022.

