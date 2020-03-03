LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a LMPD crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Police said the female crossing guard was directing traffic around 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of Southside Drive when she was struck by the vehicle.

She was taken to University Hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

That area of Southside Drive is expected to be closed for at least an hour while police continue their investigation.

