LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may be difficult to find a silver lining during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s hard to deny that our commutes are shorter than they’ve been in a while. Plus, less traffic means fewer crashes and other traffic incidents.

With so many people working from home and non-essential travel restricted, there are fewer cars on the roads. This month, the slowest traffic day in Louisville was on April 4, according to TRIMARC. 41,300 vehicles were documented on one of its traffic counters. On April 18, 43,800 vehicles were counted.

Auto Insurance EZ released a study on the changes COVID-19 have made to travel across the United States. The report said there was a 73% decline in average human movement distance in Kentucky during the month of March, and Indiana saw an 87% decline.

Less traffic also means fewer traffic problems. According to TRIMARC, traffic incidents went down 45.4% during the month of April in District 5, which includes Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties. Between April 1 and April 20 last year, officials responded to 839 incidents. This year, that number was nearly cut in half, dropping to 485.

Another benefit of the decreased traffic is better air quality. Air pollution is down in countries around the world, a difference that has been most noticeable in India and China.

