LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Get ready for another weekend of lane closures for two major highways in Kentuckiana, interstates 264 and 65.

The left lane of 264 west will be closed between Shelbyville Road and Taylorsville Road and drivers will be diverted onto the distributor lanes at the Shelbyville Road interchange.

That begins at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19., and lasts until 8 a.m. Oct. 20.

Also, crews will shift traffic to the left and the shoulder will be used as a driving lane. That change will stay for the next several months.

And I-65 drivers, resurfacing work continues this weekend.

Sixty-five north will be down to one lane between 264 and Grade Lane starting Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. and continuing until noon Oct. 20.

Then crews will shift to the section between Grade Lane and Fern Valley Road at 8 p.m.

Saturday until 5 a.m. Oct. 22. Also, the 264 west to 65 north exit ramp will be down to one lane during that time.

The Outer Loop ramp to 65 north will be closed Saturday at 3 p.m. until 10 a.m. Oct. 21.

© 2018 WHAS-TV