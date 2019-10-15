LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Toyota has announced it will be adding 400 new jobs in Georgetown, Kentucky.

It’s part of a $7 million investment into the state.

The Japanese automaker is offering a $500 signing bonus for new hires.

According to officials, pay starts at $18.07 per hour for first shift and $18.98 for second shift.

Paid training, benefits, vacation, on-site childcare and holidays are included.

The Georgetown plant employs more than 8,000 and its largest product is the Toyota Camry.

Toyota plans to invest $13 billion in the U.S. by 2021.

