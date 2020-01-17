PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) - Toyota says it has completed a $1.3 billion project modernizing an Indiana factory to boost vehicle production and adding 550 jobs.

RELATED: Toyota to add 400 jobs to Georgetown plant

The project at the Princeton assembly plant in southwestern Indiana included retooling, new equipment installation and adding advanced manufacturing technology so it could increase the production of the Highlander SUV.

Toyota said Friday the project grew by $700 million and 150 new jobs from what it first announced for the factory three years ago.

Production recently began on the new 2020 Highlander at the factory, which now has about 7,000 employees.

RELATED: Man dies in workplace accident at Kentucky Toyota manufacturing plant





