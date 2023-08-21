Kentucky officials to host regional town hall meetings about mental health, justice

The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will host the regional events from Aug. 30 to Nov. 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials want to hear about mental health and the current justice system from fellow Kentuckians.

According to a news release, the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health (KJCMH) will host several meetings across the state starting on Aug. 30 and ending Nov. 29.

They want to hear the public's input on how the justice system "addresses people with challenges involving mental illness, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities."

Not only do they want to hear from those with personal experiences and their families, but they also want to hear from business owners, civic leaders and anyone else interested according to the release.

All town hall meetings are scheduled to happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

The schedule is:

Aug. 30 in Owensboro: Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. 2nd St.

Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. 2nd St. Sept. 6 in Covington: Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd.

Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd. Sept. 13 in Ashland: Delta Marriott Downtown, 1441 Winchester Ave.

Delta Marriott Downtown, 1441 Winchester Ave. Sept. 27 in London: London Community Center, 529 S. Main St.

London Community Center, 529 S. Main St. Oct. 11 in Lexington: Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St.

Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. Oct. 25 in Paducah: Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, 415 Park Ave.

Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, 415 Park Ave. Nov. 8 in Louisville: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. 4th St.

Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. 4th St. Nov. 15 in Pikeville: Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St.

Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St. Nov. 29 in Bowling Green: Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace

Anyone who wants to be heard but can't attend any of the meetings can email KJCMH here.

