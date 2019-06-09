Louisville health officials and community members are taking steps to make sure every child thrives. While Louisville has made progress in lowering the number of infant deaths in the past 20 years, health officials say there's still a significant gap.

The Health Department hosted a town hall on birth equity, looking at ways to reduce the number of infant and maternal deaths among minorities.

Asia Ware, a Health Start Mother, says she believes a lack of education and resources is to blame.

“In my opinion, I think it's more so about money. That's what it's about versus having a lot of people in these places who really care about us and who want to see a good birth, a healthy baby, a live baby,” Ware said.

