Metro Council members propose 'amnesty period' for overflowing tow lot

A new ordinance drafted by Nicole George and Bill Hollander would allow people to come pick up their vehicle without paying fees during a certain period.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council members want to offer people a break from fees in the hopes of emptying spots in the city’s crowded lot.

A new ordinance from Councilmembers Nicole George and Bill Hollander said the current tow lot off Frankfort Avenue has about 1,000 more vehicles than it’s supposed to hold.

Currently, if a car is towed in the city, the owner is charged at least $85 for a tow fee plus fees for the car to sit in the lot.

The ordinance will allow the Public Works director to declare an amnesty period, allowing people to come pick up their vehicle without paying those fees.

The period could last up to 30 days once a year.

The full Metro Council must approve the ordinance.

