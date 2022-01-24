Some western Kentucky families to receive travel trailers

A total of 200 travel trailers were purchased as part of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayfield and Dawson Springs are expected to get 10 travel trailers each to start moving families out of temporary housing after they had been displaced by the December tornadoes.

Gov. Andy Beshear said those travel trailers will be hooked up and ready for families this week, he announced Monday.

A total of 200 travel trailers were purchased as part of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, according to a news release.

Officials said they want the temporary travel trailers ready to help displaced families with school age children as fast as possible.

Additionally, the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund will be used to add 20% on top of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters.

So far, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved nearly $36 million in federal assistance.

As far as debris removal goes, Beshear said rebuilding will take a long time.

“Remember, we’ve got to dig in knowing that this is going to take a lot of time because of how destructive these storms are. Let’s not get frustrated, and let’s not attack those that are out there cleaning it up,” said Beshear. “It’s the level of damage that creates the length of debris removal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates more than 4.6 million cubic yards of debris and that is like nothing that most – of even them – have ever seen before.”

That 4.6 million-cubic yards of debris means about 24.5% has been removed according to the Engineers.

