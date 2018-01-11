LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday morning an EF-1 tornado touched down in Rineyville on Halloween night.

The storm had a narrow path, but left behind broken tree limbs and damaged homes in several areas. The worst of the damage was along Thomas Rd., but Rineyville Rd. also faced some damage.

Joe Sullivan with the National Weather Service says the storm caused EF-0 damage on Rineyville Rd., because it had weakened at that point.

Tornado causes damage in Hardin Co.

Valerie Smith, a homeowner on the street, saw most of the damage on her property, while many nearby homes were untouched. She was inside her home at the time of the storm.

"I was sitting in the back room and my brother had called me. He asked me if it was raining here yet, because it was pouring over there and I said no but as soon as I looked at the window, it started to come. The rain was just coming by," Smith said.

Smith said she ran to her basement as soon as she heard a "popping of the roof." Once the storm had passed, she walked out and saw the storm had blown part of her roof off.

"I though 'oh no, my roof was gone.' But I was just happy it was just the front porch that was gone and not the whole roof or the front of the house," Smith said.

Smith had just begun renovations on her home in September of this year. They had completed new paint and a new roof and front porch overhang. But now, they need to start over.

"There's nothing you can do about it. You just go with the flow and work with it," Smith said.

Surveillance video on her property shows high speed winds and rain slamming into her home during the storm.

"Last night the peak winds in that tornado I'm going to go with about 100 miles per hour. Maybe been a little more than that," Sullivan said.

Tornadoes can happen in the fall, but the National Weather Service said they aren't common. According to Sullivan, the last tornado that touched down on October 31 was an F2 in Casey County, KY in 1934.

"We typically have most of our tornadoes in this part of the country in the springtime, but we do have a secondary season," he said. "Usually September and October is when we get them but there's been tornadoes in this part of the year in every month of the calendar year."

