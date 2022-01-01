Possible tornado takes 10 homes in Taylor County

Exactly three weeks after an deadly EF-3 tornado barreled through Taylor County, residents pick up the pieces again.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Taylor County Emergency Management reported a tornado touched down Saturday around 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service will conduct tornado surveys in Taylor and several other counties after severe weather once again left its mark on Kentucky.

In Campbellsville, yards were filled with paneling and pieces of neighboring homes. In total, ten homes were uninhabitable and 40-50 buildings were damaged Saturday, according to Taylor County Emergency management.

WHAS11 News spoke with the Kentucky Emergency Management crew already on the ground assessing damage Saturday. They confirmed no deaths or injuries were reported from the storms.

Joe Mitchell was trying to watch the UK Wildcats play in the Citrus Bowl when his TV started to flicker. "I mean it came out of nowhere," he said. "One second it was calm and then it was just unleashed."

Mitchell was thankful he only lost a tree to the storm, while his brother's garage was torn apart. He said it happened in seconds.

"For it to come as it did out of nowhere, it's amazing no one got hurt."

Exactly three weeks ago, there was a different outcome in Taylor County. On December 11, an EF-3 tornado left one person dead and several injured, just north of where these most recent storms left a wake of damage.

The National Guard will arrive there Sunday morning to "secure" the affected areas, according to Taylor County Emergency Management.

