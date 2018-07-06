LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Developers of Top golf are teeing up a slight change in plans at the Oxmoor Center which they hope will help ease the fears of nearby residents. The changes would help cut down on the lights and noise.

Topgolf has changed the original proposed site moving it further north and west away from the Hurstbourne homes. After conducting traffic, lighting and sound studies, the engineer studies found Topgolf would generate less traffic than a traditional department store.

As far as lighting and sound, their studies at the Oxmoor Center location show no impact to residents.

It was only two weeks ago that hundreds crowded outside the Hurstbourne neighborhood rallying against Topgolf but the company said they are committed to being good neighbors.

If all goes well, Topgolf hopes to start construction soon with an opening date at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Find out more at topgolflouisville.com.

