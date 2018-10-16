LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Planning Commission did not make a decision over TopGolf Monday night, even after another five-hour meeting.

Picking up where the committee left off on October 1st after the Planning Commission decided to call it at midnight, there was supposed to be only an hour and a half of public comment. It continued for nearly three hours, though, in an effort to give everyone a chance to voice their concerns.

NO VOTE! The Chairman of the Planning Commission says they’ll need at least an hour to deliberate and vote, and they have to be out of this room by midnight. The VOTE has now been scheduled for this THURSDAY. NO PUBLIC COMMENT ALLOWED @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/gU4rh75AQz — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 16, 2018

"The statement that has stayed in my mind is that TopGolf said 'if the noise is too loud go back in your home.' So let me say, would you want to give up time with your family because TopGolf wants to make a dollar?" said one concerned Hurstbourne neighbor.

"TopGolf uses terms like the word "transparent" to describe their nets, those 15 story net walls. Don't be deceived. From any angle and any distance, even up close, those nets are definitely very visible, like a giant gray wall 15 stories high," said another Hurstbourne neighbor who is opposed.

Many listed the lights, traffic, and noise as major issues with TopGolf, fearing it may be too much of a party atmosphere in what's supposed to be a family neighborhood.

"I don't want the lights in my yard and I don't want to give up my time with my kid and my family for a dollar. I'm sorry, I oppose TopGolf, they can go somewhere else, somewhere in Louisville, anywhere but my backyard,"

Others mentioned the jobs that Top Golf would bring, and the much-needed business it would provide for the Oxmoor Center.

"It's becoming prominent for that type of desire to keep the malls alive so if we have a building that's just sitting there wasting away why not bring something in that's going to give 500 jobs to the community," said Will Brooks who manages Dart Rush in the Oxmoor Center.

"We just heard some lady say, that read from Golf Digest, and she said someone was waiting in line for three hours to go play TopGolf. That's wonderful. That's going to save our malls. Three hours of waiting and shopping," said someone in support.

After the public comment, the Planning Commission discussed a lighting waiver with the people of TopGolf. Representatives made a presentation assuring the committee that they are improving the lighting and that it will, in fact, be less obtrusive than the parking lot lighting that already exists.

When it comes to lighting, @Topgolf says Top Golf lighting will actually be BETTER than the parking lot lighting currently in place. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/goUVwXwHAx — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 16, 2018

"The testimony you heard from our lighting expert is based on math. There's a way you measure light, there's a way you design a system to meet the code. Our system, as designed, exceeds the requirements of the Land Development Code. It will improve lighting between the Sears building and the residents in Hurstbourne, as well as Christian Way," explained TopGolf attorney Cliff Ashburner.

In closing arguments, a TopGolf representative was quick to point out the months spent stalling a decision.

"When you hear sentiments like, well gosh, we should all get together and try to work out something that would be beneficial for everyone, what you really should be hearing is, 'I want to run out the clock on TopGolf in Louisville. That's what they've done tonight, that's what they've done at the last hearing, that's what I expect them to continue to do," said Ashburner.

The Planning Commission held the meeting on the UofL Shelby Campus, and agreed to be out by midnight. Closing arguments and questions finished up around 11:45. The chairman of the board decided to hold the vote until their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday at 1PM.

