LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (Louisville Business First) Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. is asking Louisville Metro Government to waive a lighting requirement outlined in the city’s land-development code that requires certain lighting fixtures be fully shielded to prevent spillover glare.

Topgolf filed the application for the lighting waiver Thursday evening, saying it has been unable to locate a light fixture that is fully shielded but still bright enough to illuminate the golf entertainment complex's field.

“City code requires all light fixtures producing more than 3,500 lumens (the equivalent of three 75-watt bulbs) to be fully shielded. Since fully shielded recreational lighting is not commercially available for athletic field lighting, there is obvious difficulty meeting this requirement and that is not the intent of the code,” Topgolf attorney Clifford Ashburner said in a statement Thursday evening. “... More significantly, our lighting plan for Topgolf at Oxmoor Center reduces light output by more than 1,000,000 lumens.”

Ashburner said the output of the parking-lot lights in the southeast corner of Oxmoor Center emit nearly 3.7 million lumens of unshielded light. In comparison, he said, Topgolf’s technology and directional LED lighting will emit 928,000 lumens, while new parking lot lights in the southeast corner will be fully shielded and produce about 1.6 million lumens.

“This is a substantial reduction in light and should be welcomed,” Ashburner said.

He said this specific issue was highlighted earlier this week as evidence was being presented during Monday’s public hearing before the Louisville Metro Planning Commission.

