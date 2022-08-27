Here's some events to do this weekend in Louisville: Aug. 27 & Aug. 28

Check out the St. Matthews Potato Fest, Brew at the Zoo & Wine too, Jazz in Central Park and more!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekends are the time to make memories with your friends and family, or just by yourself.

Here's a list of events happening this weekend that are guaranteed to be a blast!

Saturday

After 70 years, the St. Matthews Potato Festival is happening today! The last time this fest came to town was back in 1952. This event features potato dishes from local restaurants and vendors, a spud putt hole in one contest, a tater tot fun walk and more. It's happening from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthews Community Park and all ages are welcome.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. enjoy delicious tastings from craft breweries, wineries, animal encounters and live music from the duo Kevin and Lauren. A selection of non-alcoholic products and water will also be provided. Tickets are $40, with an option for VIP. This 21 and over event benefits the zoo and the many programs they support.

For more information, visit their website.

Also tonight is the Shively Summer Movie Series. You can see 'Over the Hedge' at Shively City Hall at 6 p.m. for free. Come for a night of family friendly fun!

For more information, visit their Facebook.

After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack returns today and is invading a new location in the city. The local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags, and walk from there to the Nulu neighborhood and then finish their attack at High Horse, a Butchertown neighborhood bar.

This year, event organizers are trying to break the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Zombies." The current record is 15,458 people.

For more information, visit their website.

Sunday

This annual free event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be performances from Karan Chavis Band, Urban Jazz Coalition, Regina Troupe, Unlimited Show Band and Frankie Raymoore & The Groove Masters. It's recommended that guests arrive early, bring their own chairs/blankets and are ready to hear some great music. COVID guidelines will be enforced, so masks are required.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

To promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage everyone to get moving, Cyc-LOU-Via is returning to Frankfort Avenue on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. People will be able to walk, bike, skate and dance. Frankfort Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between Pope Street and Stilz Avenue, with facilitated crossing at Ewing Avenue.

For more information, visit their website.

This free concert is back! The event will feature performances by Bomar & Ritter and Jackson Snelling. It will begin at 2 p.m. in Scottsburg and will have food and drinks available for purchase.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

Saturday & Sunday

Enjoy the last weekend at the fair this Saturday and Sunday! Grab yourself a donut burger, visit the animals or just go for the thrilling rides. Musical guests this weekend include Niko Moon on Saturday and Lee Greenwood on Sunday.

For more information about specific events or hours, visit the fair's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.